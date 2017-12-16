Lindsey scores 25 to lead Northwestern over DePaul 62-60

CHICAGO — Scottie Lindsey scored 25 points and made two big baskets in the final two minutes to rally Northwestern to a 62-60 victory over DePaul on Saturday afternoon.

Vic Law added nine points for the Wildcats (8-4), who have won three straight, before he exited early with a leg injury.

Max Strus scored a career-high 33 for the Blue Demons (6-5), who saw their five-game win streak snapped.

The Wildcats overcame 18 turnovers and 40 per cent shooting from the field after winning their first two games of the week by a combined 99 points over Chicago State and Valparaiso.