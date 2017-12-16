Oklahoma State hands No. 19 Florida State 1st loss, 71-70

Florida State squandered a seven-point lead in the final 8 minutes but still had a chance to go ahead in the final seconds. Oklahoma State forward Jeffrey Carroll said the final sequence starring Solomon at both ends of the court had a cinematic tinge.

"It almost felt like slow motion," Carroll said, "like a movie almost."

Boynton said he expected the Seminoles to drive to the lane on their final possession.

"We were just fortunate that Mitch knew the right play," Boynton said. "He came over and gave up his body, sacrificed for his teammates and got our team a win."

Solomon had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Carroll, a senior, made his first start of the season and scored 23 points to surpass 1,000 for his career, and was voted the game's outstanding player

Senior Phil Cofer scored a career-high 22 points for Florida State. Mann, a junior, had 20 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.

The Seminoles committed a season-high 22 turnovers against a variety of Oklahoma State defences.

"They were extremely prepared," Hamilton said. "They mixed the defences up."

BIG PICTURE

Eight players had two or more turnovers for Florida State. Oklahoma State has forced at least 19 turnovers in each of the past four games.

The Seminoles shot 41 per cent and were held well below their scoring average of 87.1 points per game. They were outscored 37-32 in the second half — the first time they've been outscored in a half this season.

Florida State also missed three of six free throws in the final 3:20.

BIG HOLE

The Seminoles fell behind 9-4 for their biggest deficit of the season.

NEWCOMER

St. John's transfer Yankuba Sima made his Cowboys debut and had five points in 16 minutes.

INJURY REPORT

Seminoles centre Christ Koumadje (foot) dressed but missed his seventh game in a row.

STAYING LOOSE

Solomon stood at the end of the bench when he was not in the game.

"I just stand up so my knees don't get tight and stiffen up," the senior said.

Said Carroll to Solomon: "You're getting old."

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State hosts Tulsa on Tuesday.

Florida State hosts Charleston Southern on Monday.

___

By Steven Wine, The Associated Press