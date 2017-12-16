Knox, Diallo lead No. 8 Kentucky past Virginia Tech 93-86

A back-and-forth game featuring 11 lead changes, eight ties and plenty of perimeter fireworks eventually swung Kentucky's way down the stretch thanks to Knox and Diallo. Diallo's free throw with 13 seconds left provided an eight-point edge and Knox's two free throws 5 seconds later sealed the outcome.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies already have Power 5 wins against Washington, Iowa and Mississippi but sought a signature win over a ranked opponent. They maintained a fast pace throughout and didn't flinch when trailing, staying close on Hill's 3-pointer with 11 seconds left. But after hitting 7 of 12 from behind the arc in the first half, they made just 3 of 10 in the second and committed costly turnovers throughout.

"Sixty per cent of their points came off our turnovers or second-chance shots," Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams said. "It's just really hard math to overcome."

Kentucky: Though the Wildcats seemed at times to be playing Virginia Tech's pace, they were able to set the tempo when needed at both ends to regain the lead. Knox's 11 points during a 13-2 run coming out of the break was critical in rallying Kentucky from a 47-41 halftime deficit. The Wildcats shot 48.5 per cent and out-rebounded the Hokies 33-30. Wenyen Gabriel had nine boards.

CLEAR VISION

Green didn't start but entered early in the game wearing the protective glasses that he hinted at using the rest of the season. The freshman has motivation after shooting 6 of 12 — including 2 of 5 from long range — with five assists. "I just played my game," he said. "Doesn't matter what I've got on. I could have "Timbs" (Timberland) on- boots on- I'm still gonna play my game."

FAMILY MATTERS

The game matched first cousins Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Kentucky) against Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech), both of whom started. Gilgeous-Alexander won the scoring battle 9-6, while Alexander-Walker out-rebounded his cousin 4-0.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech hosts Presbyterian on Tuesday night.

Kentucky plays its third neutral-site, marquee game on Dec. 23 against UCLA in New Orleans. The schools split last season, with the Wildcats beating the Bruins in the NCAA Tournament.

