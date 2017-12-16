Dolphins RB Williams, S Thomas out against Buffalo

DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins reserve running back Damien Williams and special teams standout Michael Thomas will miss Sunday's game at Buffalo.
Williams was ruled out Saturday because of illness and a lingering shoulder injury, and Thomas because of a knee injury. Neither travelled with the team.
Kenyan Drake has been a workhorse running back the past two weeks.
By The Associated Press
