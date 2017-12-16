Jazz C Rudy Gobert out with injured left knee

CLEVELAND — Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert is out because of an injured left knee and will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Gobert had an MRI on Saturday that revealed a sprained posterior cruciate ligament and a bone bruise. He was injured less than two minutes into Friday's game against Boston when teammate Derrick Favours fell backward into his leg, sending Gobert to the floor.

Gobert missed 11 games with a bone bruise in his right knee earlier this season. He's averaging 11.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 18 games.

"You feel sick for the player when something like this happens, especially since he worked so hard to come back," Jazz coach Quin Snyder. "But Rudy is resilient and has a great approach and he's tough. I was trying to find a silver lining — there isn't one — but I guess the fact it wasn't as serious as it could have been is one."