Caldwell-Pope missed game because of travel restrictions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed the team's loss Thursday night in Cleveland because of travel restrictions from his drunken driving arrest last season while with the Detroit Pistons.

"This is a legal matter, stemming from an incident that occurred last season while Kentavious was a member of another NBA team," the Lakers said Saturday in a statement The Los Angeles Lakers are abiding by the terms of a program for Kentavious that were established for him by a court in the state of Michigan. As such, we will have no further comment at this time."

The Los Angeles Times, citing people familiar with the situation who weren't authorized to speak publicly, reported that Caldwell-Pope missed the game in Cleveland because he had to return to California to begin an intensive 25-day probation program that includes travel restrictions.

"We are pleased that Kentavious will now continue with his NBA season and move forward in a positive manner from this experience," the player's lawyer, Jeffrey Abood, said in a statement to ESPN.