Oklahoma takes down No. 3 Wichita State 91-83

WICHITA, Kan. — Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young took control early and late, finishing with 29 points and 10 assists and the Sooners beat No. 3 Wichita State 91-83 on Saturday.

The nation's leading scorer, Young had 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting in game's first 9 minutes, pushing the Sooners (8-1) to a lead they would never lose. He has scored at least 28 points in seven straight games.

Freshman forward Brady Manek scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half for Oklahoma. Christian James and Kamron McGusty each had 13 points for the Sooners.

Darral Willis came off the bench to lead the Shockers (8-2) with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Landry Shamet had 17 points, Conner Frankamp scored 14 and Shaquille Morris added 10 for Wichita.