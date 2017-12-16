South Alabama defence frustrates Eastern Illinois, 63-52

MOBILE, Ala. — Herb McGee scored 15 points and South Alabama snapped a two-game losing streak by keeping Eastern Illinois winless on the road, beating the Panthers 63-52 Saturday.

The win was the Jaguars first against Eastern Illinois in three meetings.

Looking to improve its perimeter defence, South Alabama limited the Panthers to just 4 of 15 shooting from distance and 21 of 65 shooting overall (32.3 per cent) from the field.

Jordan Andrews took a feed from McGee and scored on a layup to push the South Alabama lead to 18 points, 57-39 with under six minutes to play. Eastern Illinois rallied, and was able to get the deficit under 10 points on Ray Crossland's jumper with :13 left in the game.