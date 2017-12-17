AC Milan crisis deepens with 3-0 defeat at Verona in Serie A

The hosts doubled their tally 10 minutes after the interval when Daniel Bessa burst down the left and pulled back for fellow substitute Moise Kean to slot past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Milan tried to get back into the match but Verona sealed the result in the 77th with a rapid counterattack as Romulo raced down the right side before crossing for Bessa to tap in.

Milan's misery was complete in stoppage time when forward Suso was shown a straight red card after a video review of his stamp on Verona midfielder Daniele Verde.

PJANIC POWER

Miralem Pjanic inspired Juventus to a comfortable victory 3-0 win at Bologna, despite the absence of key players through injury, including captain Gianluigi Buffon.

Paulo Dybala was dropped for the second successive match because of poor form.

Bologna started brightly but Juventus took the lead in the 27th when Pjanic curled a trademark free kick into the top left corner.

Pjanic turned provider nine minutes later with a precise ball over the top for Mario Mandzukic to control on his chest and fire into the far side of the net.

Blaise Matuidi scored his first goal in Italian football shortly after the hour. Alex Sandro's cross was headed away by Filip Helander but only as far as Matuidi and the France midfielder drove the ball into the bottom left corner.

CONTROVERSIAL WIN

Sassuolo missed several chances and had a penalty saved but managed to snatch a 1-0 win at Sampdoria.

The visitors went close four times in the space of a minute shortly before halftime, including hitting the woodwork, and also had a goal ruled out for offside shortly after the restart.

There was a moment of controversy in the 82nd minute. Matteo Politano's penalty was saved by Emiliano Viviano but, as play continued, Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira clearly blocked the rebound with both hands.

However, video review was not used and Sassuolo was not given a second penalty.

Sassuolo has now missed five penalties this season but on each occasion has gone on to win the match, and so it proved in Genoa as substitute Alessandro Matri acrobatically volleyed in Antonino Ragusa's cross in the final minute.

OTHER MATCHES

Lazio came back from two goals down to draw 3-3 at Atalanta in a thrilling match in Bergamo.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored twice for Lazio with scouts from Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona and Monaco reportedly at the game to watch the 22-year-old Serbia midfielder.

Elsewhere, Walter Zenga got his first win in charge of Crotone as Ante Budimir scored to secure a 1-0 win over Chievo Verona.

It was Zenga's second match and saw Crotone snap a five-game losing streak and move a point above Genoa and Spal, which beat bottom-side Benevento 2-1.

Fiorentina drew 0-0 against Genoa.

By Daniella Matar, The Associated Press