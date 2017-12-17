Lundby beats Althaus to win her 2nd ski jumping World Cup

HINTERZARTEN, Germany — Maren Lundby of Norway won her second ski jumping World Cup of the season on Sunday to share the overall lead with Katharina Althaus.

The 23-year-old Lundby soared 105 metres with her first jump and 102 on her second for 269.1 points, beating Althaus by 14.4 points after the German's jumps of 102.5 and 99 metres.

Japan's Sara Takanashi was third with 98 and 100 metres.

Both Lundby and Althaus have two wins and two second-place finishes from four events. They lead with 360 points, ahead of Takanashi on 220.