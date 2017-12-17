Canada wins silver in snowboardcross World Cup

MONTAFON, Austria — Canadians Meryeta O'Dine and Zoe Bergermann captured a World Cup silver medal on Sunday in women's team snowboardcross.

O'Dine, from Prince George, B.C., and Bergermann, from Erin, Ont., finished behind first-place team of France's Chloe Trespeuch and Nelly Moenne Loccoz for the Canadians' first medal of the season.

Kristina Paul and Mariya Vasiltsova of Russia won bronze.

The men's team of Vernon, B.C., native Kevin Hill and Baptiste Brochu of Saguenay, Que., finished ninth.