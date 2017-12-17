Bailey stars but Leverkusen held 4-4, Hertha beats Leipzig

BERLIN — Jamaica striker Leon Bailey scored twice as a substitute but Bayer Leverkusen failed to hang on as Hannover grabbed a 4-4 draw in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Bailey, who came on at the break, needed only two minutes to equalize after Hannover had gone 3-2 ahead, and he scored again 20 minutes later to put Leverkusen 4-3 in front.

But the 20-year-old missed another chance to complete a hat trick and Julian Korb scored late for Hannover to draw.

"I had a third chance, and I just know if I had taken that chance it would have been over for them. It's just unlucky. But that's football," said Bailey. "A wise man learns from his mistakes. But a wiser man learns from others' mistakes."