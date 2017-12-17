Bowman's 14 points, 7 rebounds lead BC to 84-65 win

Robinson nailed a 3-pointer with two seconds left, giving BC a 43-36 edge at intermission of a lacklustre opening half that closed with numerous fouls and sluggish play.

In the second half, the Eagles got out on the break and made it look easy.

"It's a lot of fun," Mitchell said of running the floor for transition baskets. "We're a pretty good team when we get out on the fastbreak."

Bowman's basket gave the Eagles a 64-40 lead with just under 13 minutes to play.

BIG PICTURE

Central Connecticut: Behind Kohl, who came in averaging 14 points and eight rebounds per game, the Blue Devils should have a solid player that can carry them at times in the Northeast Conference.

"He's definitely going to be the ring leader when we get to conference play," Marshall said.

Boston College: The Eagles must avoid slipping up in nonconference games on Dec. 23 against Richmond and Jan. 13 versus Dartmouth with a tough Atlantic Coast Conference schedule resuming later this month. Winning a few league games early will add to their stunning upset over then-No. 1 Duke just over a week ago and help BC become somewhat respected in the conference.

TWENTY-SOMETHING

With balanced scoring and reduced minutes needed from him, Robinson, a preseason all-ACC second-team selection, had his string of reaching 20 points halted at three games. He's done it five times this season.

Robinson played 34 minutes and Bowman 35.

"What, from 38 minutes?" Christian joked when asked of Robinson's workload going down. "We don't have any guard subs. We just don't. I think those guys are learning how to play with fouls and learning to play with fatigue."

LINEUP CHANGE

Popovic didn't start because of flu-like symptoms, but was inserted early in the game.

Johncarlos Reyes started in his place and scored the Eagles' first four points.

"I wasn't sure if he even was going to play," Christian said of Popovic. "He didn't come to shootaround."

UP NEXT

Central Connecticut: Hosts Maine on Wednesday.

Boston College: Off until Saturday when the Eagles host Richmond to close out a three-game homestand.

By Ken Powtak, The Associated Press