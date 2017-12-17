Clareth, Penn lead Siena past Bryant 87-68

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Nico Clareth scored 19 points, Roman Penn had 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Siena made a season-high 12 3-pointers in a 87-68 victory over Bryant on Sunday.

Siena led 46-36 at halftime as the Saints had more offensive rebounds (11) than Bryant had total rebounds (9). The Saints shot 53 per cent in the first half and outrebounded the Bulldogs 21-9. Bryant made 13 of 16 at the free-throw line to stay close.

Penn and fellow freshman Jordan Horn made back-to-back 3-pointers to give Siena a 52-38 lead early in the second half and the Saints cruised.

Siena outrebounded Bryant 42-21, held a 20-5 advantage in second-chance points and got 54 points from its bench.