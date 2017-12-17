Caver scores 30 in ODU's 82-77 OT win over Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Ahmad Caver scored a career-high 30 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime, and Old Dominion beat Fairfield 82-77 on Sunday for the Monarchs' third straight win.
Tyler Nelson made two free throws to tie the game at 65-all with six seconds left in regulation and gave the Stags a one-point lead early in overtime before Caver's 3-pointer. Randy Haynes scored nine points in overtime for the Monarchs (8-3), including a putback after an offensive rebound for a 78-72 lead with 41 seconds to go.
Caver was 10-of-25 shooting overall but better from 3-point range at 7 of 14. Haynes finished with 16 points and BJ Stith 11. Brandan Stith added 13 points and grabbed nine of Old Dominion's 50 rebounds. The Monarchs had a 21-4 advantage on the offensive glass and outscored the Stags in the paint 36-12.
Nelson led the Stags (4-6) with 26 points, including eight in overtime. Matija Milin added 16 points and Ferron Flavors Jr. 11.
The lead changed seven times with neither team going up by double figures.
By The Associated Press
