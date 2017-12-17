On track: Ravens stay in playoff picture, down Browns 27-10

"I'm not running from this," Jackson said. "I have never gone any place and left it worse than when I found it. I'm not going to run from this. I'm going to be here and I need to get this fixed as fast as I can because I think it is important."

Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer threw two more interceptions, the last into a group of defenders in the fourth quarter.

Harbaugh wasn't concerned about his team overlooking the Browns with so much on the line. Baltimore was coming off a punch-in-the-gunt, last-second loss to the Steelers, and while the Ravens weren't at their best, they didn't do anything to help Cleveland's cause.

And as long as they take care of business at home against Indianapolis and Cincinnati in their last two games, the Ravens will return to the post-season after a two-year absence.

With the Ravens leading 17-10, Baltimore's defence put away the Browns.

Kizer was stripped in the end zone on his blindside by Za'Darius Smith and the loose ball was pounced on by Williams, who shimmied his 340-pound frame across the goal line.

"I had to do a little scooch, but it was good," Williams said, adding it was his first TD since high school. "I'm happy they didn't call it back. I would have been upset."

RAVENOUS RAVENS

Baltimore has scored five defensive touchdowns. It's also forced 33 takeaways — nine in two games against Cleveland.

SUNDAY SCHOOL

The Browns have lost 31 consecutive games on Sunday.

QB CLASS

Flacco's .895 winning percentage against the Browns is the third best by an active quarterback against any opponent. Ben Roethlisberger is 21-2 (.913) against Cleveland and Tom Brady is 27-3 (.900) against Buffalo.

PRISTINE PUNTER

Baltimore punter Sam Koch was given a game ball after pinning the Browns deep with perfectly placed kicks. Koch had four punts inside Cleveland's 20-yard line, giving him a league-high 37 this season.

"The dude is amazing," Williams said. "The way he pins them back, it's money every time. I see him in practice every day. It's automatic. We love him for it. The guy's a baller."

HUE'S FUTURE

Lewis' imminent departure in Cincinnati has added a new wrinkle to Cleveland's cloudy coaching situation.

Although owner Jimmy Haslam has said Jackson will return in 2018, new general manager John Dorsey has left open the possibility of a coaching change. Dorsey ripped fired vice-president of football operations Sashi Brown earlier this week, but sidestepped a question about Jackson's future.

"I am not coping with this very well," Jackson said. "I haven't for two years. We have to fix this."

INJURIES:

Ravens: Harbaugh said WR Jeremy Maclin (knee) and DT Carl Davis (lower leg) will undergo MRIs on Monday, but he doesn't think either injury is serious. ... S Chuck Clark sustained a head injury in the first quarter but returned after clearing concussion protocol.

Browns: CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee) missed his second straight game. ... DT Danny Shelton sustained a lower right leg injury in the second half but returned.

UP NEXT

Ravens: Host Indianapolis on Sunday.

Browns: Visit Chicago on Sunday.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Tom Withers, The Associated Press