McCoy breaks 10,000, leads Bills to 24-16 win over Dolphins

"We just made too many mistakes," Ndamukong Suh said of a defence that allowed the Bills to convert 7 of 15 third-down opportunities after limiting its past two opponents to convert 1 of 24.

"A loss is a loss no matter when it is," receiver Jarvis Landry added of an offence that needed five snaps from inside the Bills 5 to finally score its first touchdown on Kenyan Drake's 1-yard run with 7:03 remaining. "Obviously, we knew everything that was at stake and we didn't make it happen."

McCoy opened the scoring with a 4-yard run to cap Buffalo's opening drive. Then, he put Buffalo up 14-6 with a 16-yard catch with 6:05 left in the second quarter on a drive during which McCoy became the 30th player to break the 10,000-yard rushing milestone.

The ninth-year player reached the plateau with a 14-yard burst off right guard . McCoy said he got the wind knocked out of him while being tackled by Kiko Alonso.

After missing just one snap, McCoy returned and scored two plays later.

McCoy finished with 50 yards rushing, upping his career total to 10,011, and had four catches for 46 yards.

Richie Incognito not only enjoyed a front-row seat in watching McCoy burst past him on his way to his 10,000th yard, the veteran right guard was impressed by the resolve the Bills have shown in exceeding low preseason expectations.

"If I would've told you guys we're going to be 6-2 at home back in August, I think you guys would have laughed at us," he said.

"No one's laughing now," Incognito added. "We're cruising, man. All eyes on the prize."

THURMAN ON SHADY

Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas had no difficulty putting McCoy's value to Buffalo into perspective.

"We're not talking about being in the playoff race right now and we're not leading the league the past years," Thomas said. "We're not doing that if we don't have him with the Buffalo Bills."

LAST HURRAH?

Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams wasn't prepared to say if he might have played his final game at New Era Field. The 12-year veteran contemplated retiring after last season and is in the final year of his contract.

Williams did take issue with teammate Adolphus Washington drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for attempting to punch the ball out of Drake's hands while the running back was on the sideline after being stopped at the 1.

"That's dumb football no matter what happened or what that penalty was," Williams said. "I don't care if they talk ugly about your mother. Handle it after the game."

DOLPHINS IN DECEMBER

Miami dropped to 4-9 in games played at Orchard Park, New York, in December or later.

INJURIES

Dolphins: CB T.J. McDonald left in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury.

Bills: CB E.J. Gaines was carted off in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

UP NEXT

Dolphins: At Kansas City on Dec. 24.

Bills: At New England on Dec. 24.

By John Wawrow, The Associated Press