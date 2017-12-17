Miami (Ohio) defeats NAIA Rio Grande 109-70 behind Bowman

OXFORD, Ohio — Nike Sibande scored 21 points and Bam Bowman posted career highs with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Miami (Ohio) beat NAIA Rio Grande 109-70 on Sunday.

Bowman missed just one of seven shots from the field and was 7 for 10 from the free throw line. Darrian Ringo scored 12 points and made all five of his shots, Jalen Adaway scored 11 and Jake Wright finished with 10.

Sibande and Ringo had back-to-back layups in the first half to help the RedHawks to a 22-10 lead and they weren't challenged. Miami led 54-25 at halftime and finished the game 41-for-66 shooting (62 per cent) from the field. Miami (7-4) owned a 46-28 rebounding edge. The RedHawks have won four of their last five games.

Will Hill scored a game-high 27 points and was 4 for 9 from beyond the 3-point arc. Stanley Christian and DeVon Price each scored 11 points for Rio Grande.