No. 3 Louisville routs Kentucky 87-63 in Bluegrass rivalry

The Cardinals were complete all around.

They owned the boards (36-25) and the paint (36-26), made 33 of 68 shots (49 per cent) and 10 of 23 from long range (44 per cent). Then again, Walz has come to expect that kind of balance.

"You look at the stats and I tell people all the time that we are one rebound away and two assists away from having four players with double-doubles," he said. "It's not one player. We execute."

Maci Morris had 16 points and Tatyana Wyatt 10 for Kentucky. The Wildcats dropped their third straight and fourth in six games.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: Though Walz has insisted that this game won't make or break a season, he acknowledged its importance for fans and players. He had a lot to like about his team's performance on their arch rival's home floor: the Cardinals consistently pushed the tempo, outrebounded Kentucky by a 2-to-1 margin at one point and forced 16 turnovers. Their latest Power Five win follows victories against Oregon, Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana and Vanderbilt.

Kentucky: The Wildcats were outscored just 40-38 after halftime, but couldn't match Louisville's quickness and pace before that. They struggled against a defence that closed off lanes to Morris and Taylor Murray (eight points), and surpassed their season average of 12.5 turnovers per game in just three quarters. The Cardinals turned those miscues into 22 points.

"We let it get away in the last 12 minutes of the first half," Kentucky coach Matthew Mitchell said.

ON HAND

Kentucky men's basketball players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PJ Washington and Jarred Vanderbilt watched the game from one corner of Memorial Coliseum.

UP NEXT

Louisville visits Air Force on Wednesday to begin a three-game road swing that includes Atlantic Coast Conference contests against Georgia Tech and North Carolina State.

Kentucky faces another ranked school on Thursday when it hosts No. 24 California before getting a week off.

By Gary B. Graves, The Associated Press