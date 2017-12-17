Lipscomb hangs on for 67-65 win over Abilene Christian

NASHVILLE — Rob Marberry scored 24 points with 11-for-15 shooting and Lipscomb hung on Sunday for a 67-65 win over Abilene Christian.

Lipscomb (8-4) led by as much as 17 in the first half but Abilene Christian kept chipping away, trimming the deficit to eight at intermission and closing to within three on a pair of free throws from Jalone Friday to trail 63-60 with 1:37 left to play. The Wildcats cut it to 65-63 with Payten Ricks' 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining.

Michael Buckland padded Lipscomb's advantage back to four with a pair of free throws and Abilene Christian (7-4) got a final jumper from Friday just ahead of the buzzer.

Garrison Mathews added 22 points and Eli Pepper had 14 rebounds to help Lipscomb secure the season sweep over the Wildcats.