Houston pulls away from Prairie View A&M for 92-72 victory

HOUSTON — Armoni Brooks scored a career-high 24 points, Corey Davis Jr. added 15 and Houston beat Prairie View A&M 92-72 on Sunday.

Houston led 44-39 at halftime before the Panthers went on a 10-4 run out of the break with Dennis Jones scoring half their points. The game stayed even until Brooks made three 3s in less than two minutes and the Cougars never trailed again.

Brooks made 6 of 9 beyond the 3-point line.

Rob Gray scored 11 and Devin Davis and Wes VanBeck each had 10 for Houston (9-2), which has won all six of its home games. The Cougars were 29-of-53 shooting (55 per cent) from the field, including 12 of 23 from beyond the 3-point arc. Galen Robinson Jr. had six assists and the Cougars collected 20 assists on their 29 baskets.