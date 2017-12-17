Raiders C Rodney Hudson active vs. Cowboys despite illness

OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland Raiders centre Rodney Hudson will play against the Dallas Cowboys despite being a late addition to the injury report with an illness.

Hudson was listed as questionable earlier Sunday before being active for the night game against the Cowboys.

Cornerback David Amerson is missing his seventh straight game with a foot injury for Oakland. He was listed as doubtful. The other inactive players for the Raiders are receiver Amari Cooper (ankle), defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (ankle), tight end Clive Walford (concussion), quarterback Connor Cook, and tackles David Sharpe and Jylan Ware.

The inactive players for Dallas are receiver Brice Butler (foot), linebacker Justin Durant (concussion), cornerback Orlando Scandrick (back), running back Trey Williams, defensive tackle Lewis Neal, tight end Blake Jarwin and defensive lineman David Irving.