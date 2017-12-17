Colorado State holds off Texas State 66-58

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Anthony Bonner scored 17 points, Prentiss Nixon added 15 points and Colorado State beat Texas State 66-58 on Sunday.

Nixon was 2-for-12 shooting from the field but made up for it at the free-throw line with 10 straight makes. Both teams struggled from the field as Colorado State (5-6) shot 41 per cent and the Bobcats were 17 for 45 (38).

The Rams led 42-31 at halftime before Texas State (5-6) used a 13-6 run and closed within four after a pair of Isaiah Gurley free throws. With 3:45 left, Nijal Pearson made a 3 and Texas State closed to 58-55.

Deion James converted a 3-point play off a layup for the Rams, and Shelby Adams responded with a 3 with 2:29 left but the Bobcats never scored again.