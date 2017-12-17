Patriots rally behind Gronkowski, edge Steelers 27-24

That drive, by the way, started with Pittsburgh safety Sean Davis letting a tipped pass slip off his fingertips. Instead of a game-sealing interception, the Steelers gave New England another shot. Brady responded by finding Gronkowski for gains of 26, 26 and 17 yards.

"I think they were trying to challenge us and he made a lot of good plays," Brady said. "Other guys make a lot of good plays, too, but when he's open, he gets it."

It briefly looked like it wouldn't be enough.

The Steelers (11-3) played most of the game without star wide receiver Antonio Brown, who left in the second quarter with a left calf injury. Still, the AFC North champions gamely hung in and appeared to take the lead when Roethlisberger connected with tight end Jesse James for a 10-yard touchdown with 28 seconds to go.

The play was overturned on review, with official Tony Corrente explaining that because the ball shifted as James twisted his way into the end zone , it did not "survive the ground" and therefore wasn't a catch.

"He lost complete control of the football," Corrente told a pool reporter.

That decision that left James stunned.

"I guess I don't know a lot of things about football," James said. "I can't call it, obviously. They think they made the right call. I'm sure we'll see it over the next couple days."

Probably far longer than that.

Roethlisberger hit Darrius Heyward-Bey for a short gain on the next snap, but Heyward-Bey was tackled in bounds. With the clock running and no timeouts, Roethlisberger hurried to the line. Rather than spike it to set up a short kick, Roethlisberger tried to win it.

Instead, he lost it.

His pass to Eli Rogers was batted into the air, and New England safety Duron Harmon came down with it. The Patriots had their fifth straight victory in a series that would feel more like a rivalry if the outcome wasn't always the same.

"We're not going to look back and second-guess anything or anybody," Roethlisberger said. "We lost a game and I threw a pick in the end zone at the end of the game to lose it."

Roethlisberger completed 22 of 30 passes for 281 yards with two touchdowns and the pick. Le'Veon Bell ran for 117 yards and added another 48 receiving. Still, it did little to take away the sting of a near miss.

"I'm not into moral victories right now," Roethlisberger said. "We just lost a game. It doesn't sit well. But the season is not over."

SHAZIER STOPS BY

Pittsburgh received an early emotional jolt when cameras cut to injured linebacker Ryan Shazier sitting in a private box less than two weeks removed from spinal stabilization surgery. The crowd at rainy Heinz Field roared as Shazier, who appeared to be seated, waved a Terrible Towe l. The 25-year-old is recovering from spinal stabilization surgery on Dec. 6, two days after leaving a Monday night victory over Cincinnati on a stretcher following a routine hit on Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone.

"We had no idea he was going to be here," Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree said. "We were excited. It was good to see him smiling and cheering."

INJURIES

The Patriots lost running back Rex Burkhead with a knee injury in the first half. Burkhead did not return. Pittsburgh rookie running back James Conner exited with a sprained knee in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

New England: Host the Bills on Christmas Eve. The Patriots handled the Bills 23-3 earlier this month in Buffalo.

Pittsburgh: Visits Houston on Christmas Day.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Will Graves, The Associated Press