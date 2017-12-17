Avalanche defenceman Erik Johnson suspended 2 games

NEW YORK — Colorado Avalanche defenceman Erik Johnson was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Sunday for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning forward Vladislav Namestnikov.
Johnson was assessed a minor penalty for slashing and a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding in the second period of Colorado's 6-5 home loss Saturday night.
The suspension will cost Johnson $64,516.
By The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Colorado Avalanche defenceman Erik Johnson was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Sunday for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning forward Vladislav Namestnikov.
Johnson was assessed a minor penalty for slashing and a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding in the second period of Colorado's 6-5 home loss Saturday night.
The suspension will cost Johnson $64,516.
By The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Colorado Avalanche defenceman Erik Johnson was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Sunday for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning forward Vladislav Namestnikov.
Johnson was assessed a minor penalty for slashing and a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding in the second period of Colorado's 6-5 home loss Saturday night.
The suspension will cost Johnson $64,516.
By The Associated Press