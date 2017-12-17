Seahawks get completely outclassed by Rams in 42-7 beating

SEATTLE — Pete Carroll was short and curt, and felt no need to try and provide explanations for the most lopsided loss in his Seattle Seahawks tenure other than the most obvious.

"No, there is nothing to be happy about. That was a really dismal performance by us," Carroll said.

With a chance to take the division lead and have control over their playoff fate, the most important game of the season became a one-sided embarrassment the Seahawks were left to explain after a 42-7 pummeling at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams.

Instead of Seattle overcoming its long list of injuries and putting forth the same kind of effort as two weeks ago when it knocked off Philadelphia, the Seahawks were completely overmatched against their division rival and for at least this season appear to have been knocked off the pedestal atop the NFC West.

The Seahawks weren't simply beaten. They were outclassed, outcoached, out-everything. The Rams led 34-0 at halftime and 40-0 midway through the third quarter.

There was no point where it seemed the Seahawks were even going to threaten the Rams and that might be most troublesome of all for a team that has prided itself on the ability to compete to the final second.

"Today is not a representation of us," safety Bradley McDougald said. "It was embarrassing and humbling. I don't think anything that happened today is going to carry over to next week."

Seattle still has slight playoff hopes, both for the division and a wild-card berth, but the most direct route to the post-season was beating the Rams.

Battered by key injuries, the Seahawks needed their stars to show up, yet they became part of the problem.

Russell Wilson was not at his best early when Seattle was struggling to get anything started offensively. Whatever brief MVP campaign Wilson had going finally ended with his only value turning out to be a third-quarter touchdown pass to Luke Willson that kept the Seahawks from getting shutout.