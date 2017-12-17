Kane, Crawford lead Blackhawks past Wild for 5th straight

"There's a big difference between two goals and three goals," Stalock said. "One more big save it's a whole different game."

Dumba, a defenceman, has scored Minnesota's last three goals to increase his total to six. He scored twice in the Wild's 3-2 loss at home to Edmonton on Saturday.

The Wild have scored just seven goals in their last four games.

"The guys are getting great chances and not getting results," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "I think they're getting frustrated."

The Wild outshot the Blackhawks 13-9 in the first and had the better chances, but Kane connected at 10:56 for the only goal of the period. Completing a rush and give-and-go with Nick Schmaltz, Kane ripped in a one-timer from the right circle as Stalock slid across the crease.

Crawford came up with several sharp saves to preserve the lead, including a close-in stop on Charlie Coyle with 10 seconds left in the first.

The Blackhawks dominated in the second, outshooting Minnesota 22-6. After Stalock stopped several prime chances, Chicago took 2-0 lead on Kane's second goal, capping a breakaway with 4:24 left.

Hartman made it 3-0 at 1:41 of third as he picked up the puck along the left boards, plowed to the net and beat Stalock with a high shot on the stick side.

Dumba cut it to 3-1 just over 4 minutes later when his drive from the blue line sailed through traffic and over Crawford's right shoulder.

Wingels backhanded in an long empty-netter to complete the scoring with 4 minutes left — and Stalock pulled for an extra attacker during a Minnesota power play.

NOTES: Minnesota D Jared Spurgeon returned after missing nine games with a groin injury. ... Blackhawks D Jan Rutta missed his second game and D Cody Franson missed his fourth, both with upper-body injuries. ... Slumping Chicago LW Richard Panik was a healthy scratch for the third straight game. ... Struggling Minnesota LW Marcus Foligno was scratched for the second time in three games. ... Wild C Mikko Koivu played Sunday, but now has gone 24 games without a goal and 11 without a point.

UP NEXT

Wild: At Ottawa on Tuesday night in the second game of four-game trip.

Blackhawks: At Dallas on Thursday night to open a stretch of six straight road games.

By Matt Carlson, The Associated Press