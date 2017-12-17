OHL Roundup: Generals beat Storm 6-1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Domenico Commisso had two goals and an assist and Kenny Huether also struck twice as the Oshawa Generals beat the Guelph Storm 6-1 on Sunday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

Alex Di Carlo and Matt Brassard also chipped in for the Generals (15-17-2).

Givani Smith had the lone goal for Guelph (17-13-3).

Kyle Keyser kicked out 27 shots for the win in net as Nico Daws made 31 saves in defeat.