Jimmy Garoppolo leads 49ers past contending Titans at end

"He's always looked good on tape," Shanahan said. "... You hope to see that each week but you never know 'til you start to play. He's been just as good as advertised if not better."

Garoppolo completed 31 of 43 passes to go over 300 yards passing for the second straight game after last week's win at Houston.

He became the first 49ers quarterback since the merger in 1970 to win each of his first three starts and just the second QB to do so in franchise history. Y.A. Tittle did so spanning the 1951-52 seasons.

Garoppolo threw a 5-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to tight end Garrett Celek — whose great play in recent weeks has earned him the nickname of "Celek Time." Celek later had a 41-yard catch.

"It is very fun. Football at the end of the day is a little kids' game that grown men get to play," Garoppolo said. "I'm just privileged to get to do that every day."

Here are some things to take from Sunday's game:

TITANS STUMBLE

Tennessee stayed in Arizona to practice after last week's road loss to the Cardinals before playing the 49ers. Two disappointing defeats to the NFC West could wind up costing coach Mike Mularkey's team a playoff berth, though the Titans now go home for their final two games: against the Rams and Jaguars.

"We have a chance to still get in the playoffs. We have to win at home with two games that we have," Mularkey said. "... Exactly how you would feel if you lost in the last play of the game is how they feel right now. They'll get over it, which they have in the past."

RELIABLE GOULD

Gould is treating every field-goal try like his own playoff chase, just as the 49ers committed to do over the final weeks as they try to impact the positioning of their opponents.

Gould sure did his part with that big kicking foot. He made six more field goals Sunday, three in the final nine minutes that included the game-winner from 45 yards as time expired. He has converted 20 straight attempts and is 36 of 38.

"We talked about beating a playoff team," he said. "That team is in the playoff hunt."

GOODWIN'S GREAT HANDS

Marquise Goodwin already played a game last month after losing his premature son. Then last week, he dealt with the death of his father.

Goodwin took the field Sunday and made 10 catches for 114 yards in another spectacular performance.

Playing with Garoppolo doesn't hurt.

"He's just very in tune with everybody. It's crazy," Goodwin said. "I don't think I've ever played with anybody like him. If you look, my route, it may have been a good route and it may have not, but I don't have to run a perfect route."

By Janie McCauley, The Associated Press