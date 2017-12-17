Rams look playoff ready after thumping of Seahawks

SEATTLE — In the span of a week, the Los Angeles Rams changed the conversation from not being ready for the big games to now appearing ready and dangerous for the playoffs.

The Rams aren't in the post-season yet. But the biggest step they've taken toward a post-season return came Sunday in their 42-7 blowout of the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. It was a big game on a big stage with post-season implications, and the Rams made the Seahawks look hapless with a dominating performance.

There is still one more step for the Rams to take in order to wrap up that post-season berth, but any question about their playoff potential was put to rest against the Seahawks.

"We're very pleased with what we did today and now we'll see if we can follow it up with a good performance next week," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "Seattle has been in the playoffs a handful of years in a row now. They have won the division three of the last four years now. We came in here and took advantage of that today."

There was a rightful bit of skepticism about the Rams (10-4) coming into Sunday. They had stumbled earlier this season against Seattle and Minnesota. And just a week ago, the Rams couldn't close out Philadelphia and lost 43-35 at home to the NFC-best Eagles.

But they took full advantage of a banged-up Seattle defence and flustered Russell Wilson to where his greatest contribution was making sure the Seahawks (8-6) didn't get shut out.

Todd Gurley was fantastic as a ball carrier with 152 yards rushing and three TDs on the ground, and another TD reception in the third quarter that gave the Rams a 40-0 lead. Los Angeles won on special teams, in field position and sacked Wilson seven times. Seattle's playmakers were spectators and the Seahawks looked closer to the end of an era than being worthy playoff contenders.

"We didn't handle Todd Gurley very well, he was on fire. But schematically, we let some things go. We made some mistakes, too, that got the ball out there," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. "It's really hard for me to explain to you because this is something that I haven't seen us do, and play that far off."

Gurley was the star, averaging 7.2 yards per carry. He had 144 yards rushing at halftime, including a 57-yard TD sprint in the final minute of the first half to give the Rams a 34-0 lead at the break. He's the second player in Rams history — joining Marshall Faulk — with at least 150 yards rushing, three TD runs and a TD catch in a single game.

Here's what else to know from the Rams' dominant performance: