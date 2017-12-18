Haula's go-ahead goal in 3rd leads Vegas past Panthers

LAS VEGAS — Although Gerard Gallant downplayed Vegas' latest win against his former team, Jonathan Marchessault — who played under Gallant with Florida — made it clear how important it was.

Erik Haula scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and the Golden Knights beat the Panthers 5-2 Sunday.

Marchessault said the team wanted to win for Gallant, who they affectionately call "Turk," as much as the Golden Knights wanted to win for Marc-Andre Fleury on Thursday, against his former team — the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

"It's like last game for (Fleury)," Marchessault said. "We wanted that win so much for him (and) I think tonight was the same thing. We wanted this win for Turk. It just ended on such a terrible note, I think he's feeling pretty happy right now.

"It's our old team and we wanted to get that win. We have a good thing going on right here."

After a loss at Carolina on Nov. 28, 2016, dropped the Panthers to 11-10-1 on the season, Gallant was immediately fired. And rather than riding with the team to the airport, he removed his luggage from the team bus and hailed a cab to the airport.

A little more than a year later, Gallant is all smiles in leading the surprising expansion Golden Knights, who improved to 21-9-2 and moved into first place in the Pacific Division. They are tied with Los Angeles with 44 points, but have the tiebreaker by having played two fewer games.

"It (was) another game for me," Gallant said. "I was fortunate enough to be with that team for 2 1/2 years as a head coach and enjoyed every minute of it. I get ready for this game the same way I get ready for every game. It doesn't make one bit of a difference to me."

Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller, Marchessault and James Neal also scored for Vegas, while goalie Malcolm Subban stopped 16 shots. The 18 shots by Florida were its fewest of the season, four less than its previous low of 22 against Anaheim on Oct. 26.

"You knew how much it meant to (Reilly Smith) and how much it meant to Marchy and how much it meant to the staff," Schmidt said. "As much as we try and play it down, everybody has that little added (momentum) when they face a former team or former employer."