Titans optimistic heading into homestand

The K-W Titans finally have a bunch of games close together, and with that, they’re hoping to string a few wins along the way.

The Titans have three consecutive home games for the first time this season, hosting the London Lightning, the Niagara River Lions and the Windsor Express on Dec. 26, Dec. 28 and Dec. 31, respectively.

While the Titans’ record of 1-4 isn’t exactly a vote of confidence heading into the busy stretch of the season, head coach and general manager Serge Langis feels his team is moving in the right direction.

His team is coming off a key victory over the St. John’s Edge on Dec. 13 and a tough 117-115 overtime loss to the Windsor Express on Sunday night.

“I feel we’re moving in the right direction,” said Langis. “Sometimes the process is frustrating.”

On Boxing Day, the Titans will have their first look at the perennial powerhouse London Lightning, who are off to a surprisingly slow start this season.

At 3-5, the Lightning have lived under expectations, with their most recent win coming on Sunday against the St. John’s Edge. They are in second-last place, just ahead of the Titans. With the firepower of former Canadian national team member Carl English, the Edge are in second in points per game with 108.7 and lead the league in three-point percentage at a blistering 37.9 per cent. The expansion team, new this season, also leads the league in attendance with 2,939 fans on average in four home games.

On Dec. 28, the Titans will see the Niagara River Lions once again, for the second time this season. The last time the two teams met, on Dec. 9, the Titans took a 90-87 loss at the Meridian Centre. With a 6-4 record, the River Lions have surprised some so far this season, leading the league in shooting percentage at 46.3 per cent, as well as blocks per game at 5.3.

“I think they’ll be seeing a stronger, more confident group,” said Langis.

And on New Year’s Eve, the Titans will hope to ring in the new year with a win over the Windsor Express, who they will see for the third time this season. On Nov. 18, the Titans’ second game of the season, they took a 116-98 thumping before making it closer this past Sunday in the 117-115 overtime loss.