Habs D Weber sent home with foot injury

VANCOUVER — Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber has been sent back to Montreal to have a foot injury re-evaluated.
Montreal coach Claude Julien confirmed after the team's practice in Vancouver that Weber is being shut down "for a bit" to deal with the nagging injury that has been bugging Weber most of the season.
Julien said the ailment has not been improving.
Weber missed seven games with a lower-body injury in November.
He managed to play almost 23 minutes during the Canadiens' 3-0 loss to Ottawa on Saturday in the outdoor NHL 100 Classic.
Weber has six goals and 10 assists in 26 games this season but has an uncharacteristically low minus-8 defensive rating.
The Canadiens continue a season-long seven-game road trip Tuesday night against the Canucks.
By The Canadian Press
