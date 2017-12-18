Murray Howe remembers Mr. Hockey in book

Howe was unassuming off the ice, always willing to sign an autograph or engage a fan. Murray says the family rarely left the Detroit Olympia before midnight because of Gordie's interaction with fans.

Murray paints a compelling picture of a man so generous, he gave away his Red Wings alumni membership card because he wanted a boy to have an autographed picture. A man who if he found a coin on the ground would give it away and say do something good with it.

A star who shovelled his own driveway, would carry his own bags and park his own car. Who would do the dishes and make his own bed, complete with military corners.

Probably dyslexic, Gordie never read a book. His philosophy was homespun and heartfelt.

"Because he didn't read, he listened. He was a really amazing listener." Murray said. "If you ever told him anything, he would remember it because he'd be paying attention to you. He always said it was way more important to listen than to talk. He said you learn a lot more that way."

A man whose sense of honour was absolute, even if it meant payback on the ice.

Gordie Howe made hockey a family affair when he skated professionally with sons Mark and Marty. Murray also played — a 15-year-old Wayne Gretzky was a teammate on the Seneca Nationals — but he gave up his hockey dream after failing to make the University of Michigan team as a walk-on.

Murray went into medicine and today is a radiologist and assistant clinical professor at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

He and his family cared for Gordie in their home the last year of his life. His stories about that year are particularly touching, even if his father's speech, memory and stamina were diminished as that year wore on.

"Even though the words were less, there was a lot more meaning," Murray said.

Gordie made an appearance three weeks before he died then, according to Murray, when he felt he could no longer do what he wanted to do, he stopped eating and passed away soon after.

For Murray, Gordie exited on his own terms.

And even if your father wasn't a legendary sportsman, Murray's words in the book will likely resonate.

"I've been tucked in by him and tucked him in," Murray writes. "After all these years, I still want to be like him. I still intend to.

"Perhaps that's the greatest legacy a father can leave — that his son goes on aspiring to be like him, even after he's gone."

"Nine Lessons I Learned From My Father," By Murray Howe. Viking, 232 pages, $29.95.

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press