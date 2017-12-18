Wilkerson's status with Jets still uncertain after benching

That money is also fully guaranteed against a serious injury — meaning, something that could sideline him all of next season.

So, that is very likely also a consideration being made by the Jets as they decide whether Wilkerson should play in the final two games of this season.

Bowles declined comment when asked how frustrating it is to him that things have reached this point with someone who had been one of the team's top players.

"I'm kind of through talking about Mo," the coach said. "If you guys got anything else, I'll answer, but I've said all I have to say about that situation."

Wilkerson has 59 overall tackles and ranks second on the team with 3 1/2 sacks. He has battled injuries the past few seasons, and has not been the explosive playmaker he was earlier in his career when he made the Pro Bowl after the 2015 season. Wilkerson has just eight sacks in his past 28 games.

Xavier Cooper saw increased action in Wilkerson's absence Sunday against the Saints, playing 39 defensive snaps (57 per cent). He also created a turnover when he pressured and hit Drew Brees, whose pass was intercepted by Leonard Williams in the second quarter and led to a field goal.

NOTES: Bowles said Williams is "doing fine so far" after suffering a concussion Sunday, but the defensive end is in the league's protocol for head injuries. ... Bowles on Bryce Petty's first start of the season: "He was a little anxious on some throws, but he was confident. He just has to get his footwork down a little bit, but I thought he played with confidence." ... Bowles said the Jets are not considering playing second-year QB Christian Hackenberg right now. "Petty only played one game," Bowles said. "We need him to get some reps. He was the backup, so he needs some experience." ... With the Jets eliminated from playoff contention Sunday, LT Kelvin Beachum was asked what there is for the team to play for. "Pride," he said. "At this point in the season, you're playing for the love of the game and for pride."

By Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press