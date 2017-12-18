Bucks assign Parker to Herd, request waivers on Payton

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned injured forward Jabari Parker to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA's G League.

Parker's assignment means he can try to practice with the Herd as he recovers from a devastating left knee injury. He injured his ACL last Feb. 8 and underwent surgery six days later.

The Bucks also said Monday they have requested waivers on guard Gary Payton II and have signed guard Sean Kilpatrick to a two-way contract.

Payton was signed to a two-way contract on Oct. 17 and appeared in 12 games (six starts) with the Bucks this season. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-4 Kilpatrick played in 16 games with the Brooklyn Nets this season before being waived on Dec. 7.