Giants interview their own player personnel boss for GM job

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have started the interview process for their vacant general manager's job with an in-house candidate.

Marc Ross, the team's vice-president of player evaluation, was interviewed by co-owner John Mara and former general manager Ernie Accorsi, who is consulting on the selection process.

The job opened two weeks ago when Jerry Reese was fired along with second-year coach Ben McAdoo with the team reeling with a 2-10 record.

Since the change, the Giants have lost two games under interim coach Steve Spagnuolo, who was McAdoo's defensive co-ordinator.

The 44-year-old Ross has been with the Giants for 11 seasons, joining the team in 2007 after Reese was elevated to general manager, replacing Accorsi. The former Princeton receiver has run the scouting department and the draft preparation for the past five seasons. He had spent the previous six years as director of college scouting.

The Giants have had hits and misses in the draft during his tenure. Offensive lineman Justin Pugh, receiver Odell Beckham and rookie tight end Evan Engram have been outstanding choices. But offensive lineman Ereck Flowers and cornerback Eli Apple have not lived up to expectations.

Ross spent three seasons as a national scout with Buffalo before joining the Giants. He has also worked for the Eagles.

Current interim general manager Kevin Abrams also is going to interview for the job. Former Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman also is expected to interview. He worked for the Giants from 1998-2012 before moving to Carolina.

The Panthers had a 15-1 record in 2015 and went to the Super Bowl. They fell to 6-10 the following season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012, costing Gettleman lost his job.

Mara has said he would like to have a general manager in place before a new coach is hired. Spagnuolo will be given a chance to interview for that job.