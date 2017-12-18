Indianapolis adds 2 more starters to injured reserve list

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts put centre Ryan Kelly and inside linebacker Jon Bostic on injured reserve Monday, ending their seasons.

Kelly missed the last three games with a concussion after sitting out the Colts' first four games with a broken foot. He was Indy's first-round draft pick in 2016 and started all 16 games.

Bostic led the Colts in tackles with 97. He left Thursday's game in the second half with a knee injury and coach Chuck Pagano did not update Bostic's condition Monday.

Pagano reiterated, though, tight end Brandon Williams continues to improve after suffering a concussion Thursday. Williams had to be strapped to a backboard and was carted off the field.