Trubisky praises Fox as Bears wind down rough season

"There was really a lot of good that Mitch did," Fox said. "You know I don't know that fans and everyday people that don't get a chance to study the tape and kind of know what he's been taught and told (think). Everybody looks at the box score they see the three picks. But it was probably, arguably, his best game."

The Bears turned to Trubisky after Mike Glennon struggled to hang onto the ball in the first four games.

Signed to replace Jay Cutler, the veteran threw more interceptions (five) than touchdowns (four) and lost three fumbles.

That forced the Bears to make the switch and abandon their plan to have their highly touted rookie watch from the sideline this season. There have been promising signs and more than a few growing pains for Trubisky, and the Detroit game summed up his season.

Yet along with the mistakes, Fox insisted he saw growth in areas that might not stand out to fans.

He mentioned Trubisky's mechanics and decision-making as well as the fact that he recognized when teammates were out of place — and got them into proper position. Fox said that might not have happened a few weeks ago.

Not that there weren't rough spots.

Trubisky rolling to his left on a play action and overthrowing Kendall Wright stood out. So did his attempt to hit Dontrelle Inman in double coverage in the end zone. Both passes got intercepted.

Even so, Trubisky said he sees progress in certain situations. And in others, room to improve.

"You could definitely see it in my footwork when I'm drifting when I don't need to or when my feet are calm and I'm moving through my progressions very smoothly," he said.

"You can tell which plays it's slower and which plays it's not. I'm definitely progressing and you want to see the games continue to get slower for me."

Fox predicts big things for Trubisky. He just might not be around what that happens.

"I get to see it every day, not just game days like some people," Fox said. "(I) get to watch him, how he works, how he studies, the demeanour he has with his teammates. I think he's got a bright future ahead of him."

By Andrew Seligman, The Associated Press