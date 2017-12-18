Chargers sign Nick Rose to be their 4th kicker of the season

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Nick Rose is the Los Angeles Chargers' fourth kicker of the season.

The Chargers (7-7) waived Travis Coons and claimed Rose off waivers from Washington on a busy Monday that also included disappointing injury diagnoses for three key players.

Defensive lineman Corey Liuget and linebacker Denzel Perryman will miss Sunday's game at the New York Jets after getting hurt in Kansas City. Tight end Hunter Henry might be forced to join them on the sideline with a lacerated kidney, but the Chargers aren't yet certain about his availability.

Coons missed an extra point in the Chargers' 30-13 loss Saturday to the Kansas City Chiefs. He had made six of his seven field-goal attempts in three games with Los Angeles, but coach Anthony Lynn said Coons' "leg strength was a little short," particularly on kickoffs.

"When Nick became available, we wanted to take a look at him," Lynn said. "We're looking for a kicker that we can keep around here for a few years, and so right now we're just kind of looking and evaluating guys.

"It doesn't mean Travis can't come back if Nick doesn't work out, but we like the job that Nick did in Washington. He kicked it minus-4, minus-8. He had a lot of touchbacks. Got a little more leg. We'll see.

Rose made 10 of his 11 field-goal attempts for the Redskins, who signed him in October and waived him last weekend after Dustin Hopkins returned from injury.

Rookie Younghoe Koo began the season as Los Angeles' kicker, but lasted only four games. Nick Novak then made nine of his 13 field-goal attempts before injuring his back last month in Dallas, where punter Drew Kaser was forced to fill in on extra points.

Kickers are far from the only concern with the Chargers, who had won seven of their past nine games to storm into playoff contention before getting handled by the Chiefs. Los Angeles is now sitting behind Kansas City and wild-card contenders Buffalo, Tennessee and Baltimore, who have identical 8-6 records.

"I'm discouraged that we don't control our own destiny," Lynn said. "We were in position to do that, and we let it slip away. All we can control now is what we do on Sunday."