Bulls F Markkanen returns from back spasms

CHICAGO — Rookie forward Lauri Markkanen is back in the lineup for the Chicago Bulls after he missed three consecutive games with back spasms.

Coach Fred Hoiberg says Markkanen will start Monday night against Philadelphia. The move returns Nikola Mirotic to a reserve role after he scored 22 points in Chicago's fifth straight win, a 115-109 victory at Milwaukee on Friday night.

The 7-foot Markkanen was selected by Minnesota with the seventh overall pick in the June draft and then traded to Chicago in the Jimmy Butler deal. Markkanen is averaging 14.7 points and 8.1 rebounds heading into the matchup with the 76ers.

