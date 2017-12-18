Titans know task at hand to end playoff drought: win at home

They scored a season-low seven points in losing in Arizona only to see a defence that came in having allowed a league-low 33 plays of 20 yards or longer this season gashed three times in the fourth quarter alone by the 49ers.

Even two-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker struggled against his former team, dropping a would-be touchdown in the end zone early in the second quarter before fumbling later in the quarter fighting for extra yards.

Officials took away a potential interception by Erik Walden even after Mularkey challenged the ruling. Rookie cornerback Adoree Jackson dropped an interception in the fourth quarter.

Mularkey also said in hindsight he'd prefer Marcus Mariota switched to a pass from the run play the Titans called on third-and-2 before settling for their final field goal with 1:07 left.

DeMarco Murray was stopped for no gain even though San Francisco had only seven defenders close to the line of scrimmage.

Wide receiver Rishard Matthews reiterated Monday that he'd like to see the Titans use more no-huddle to rev up the offence. The Titans scored 17 straight points against the 49ers moving quickly, and Matthews said Mariota has proven he can read defences pretty well. The receiver also said he thinks the Titans can be too predictable on offence.

"We got to have more creativity, some more study going in setting up matchups week to week," Matthews said. "We can't be repetitive and doing the same thing over and over. It's a smart league. The other guys on the other side get paid too. We've got to do a better job creating matchups."

NOTES: Mularkey said LB Derrick Morgan, who missed the past two games with a sprained knee, should be back. DL Karl Klug (groin injury) may miss a game. CB Logan Ryan (ankle) will be evaluated Wednesday.

___

___

By Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press