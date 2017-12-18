Slay expects Pro Bowl nod, wants All-Pro recognition too

"He can run. He's quick. He's competitive. He loves to mix it up and now just through experience and seeing a lot of things throughout the years, he's really coming into his own and playing extremely well."

The Lions (8-6) beat Chicago 20-10 on Saturday . They were outgained but forced three turnovers while only committing one. Detroit's plus-6 turnover margin on the season is tied for second in the NFC with the Los Angeles Rams.

In the final minute Saturday, Slay intercepted a pass to put the game out of reach. Rather than just going to the ground — which Caldwell wanted — Slay tried to run the interception back, right in front of the Detroit sideline. He eventually went out of bounds.

"Started to tackle him," Caldwell joked. "But you know, I would assume that would have been on ESPN and everything else, right? Yeah, he should have gotten down in that situation."

But Slay's exuberance is an asset for the Lions — and as much as he likes to exude confidence, he does have a little humility in him. He even admitted Monday that he doesn't think he's one of the top two cornerbacks in the league. He'll need some more seasons such as this one to reach that level.

"I ain't top two yet — not in the league. I'd say I'm still about top five. I've just got the numbers this year," Slay said. "I go by who does it the longest, and staying at a high level with it."

NOTES: Slay was asked about the NFL's rules on what constitutes a catch — an issue that came up again at the end of Sunday's Pittsburgh-New England game. His response was amusing, although he didn't offer any specific solutions: "They need to fix that. I need to become commissioner. I would fix all that."

By Noah Trister, The Associated Press