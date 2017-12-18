Stephens, Lafayette hold off D-III Susquehanna for 82-70 win

EASTON, Pa. — E.J. Stephens had career highs with 20 points and eight rebounds to help Lafayette pull away late for an 82-70 win over Division III Susquehanna on Monday night.

Stephens, a freshman guard, was 6-of-6 shooting and tied his career-best with three 3-pointers. Paulius Zalys and Matt Klinewski scored 15 points apiece and Eric Stafford added 11 for Lafayette (2-8)

Kyle Stout hit a 3-pointer and then made two free throws to make it 69-64 with about four minutes to go and Lafayette led the rest of the way. Seth Callahan answered with a 3 to pull Susquehanna within two, but Zalys converted a 3-point play and made a layup to push the lead to 74-67 and spark a 15-3 run to close the game.

Ryan Traub had 23 points for Susquehanna and Zach Knecht and Adam Dizbon scored 10 apiece.