Wake Forest win streak at 6 after 84-80 Coastal Carolina win

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: Good shooting has gotten the Demon Deacons out of that 1-4 hole. Wake Forest shot 50.9 per cent (28 of 55) from the field. The Demon Deacons have shot better than 50 per cent during each game of the winning streak and scored at least 80 points ... The difference for the Demon Deacons on Monday night was at the line. They made 21 of 25 free throws, while Coastal Carolina was 12 of 19.

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers shot 50.9 per cent (29 of 57). It was only their second game shooting better than 50 per cent this season. That kind of shooting will let them rise above their predicted eighth place finish in the Sun Belt.

ALMOST GIANT KILLERS

That Coastal Carolina came excruciatingly close to beating a Power Five team this season or at home is not a surprise.

The Chanticleers lost 80-78 at South Carolina on Dec. 9.

"We're not into moral victories. We want to win these games," Chanticleers coach Cliff Ellis said.

And Ellis has done it before at Coastal Carolina, beating LSU in 2011 and Clemson in 2012.

SLOW START

A big part of Wake Forest's five-game winning streak coming into Monday was fast starts. The Demon Deacons trailed for just over 14 minutes in those five games, with much of it coming against Illinois.

Wake Forest trailed for more than 20 minutes against Coastal Carolina including nearly the entire first half. An 18-5 run to open the second half finally got the Demon Deacons going.

"If you can do that at the end of the game, you can do it at the beginning," Manning said.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host No. 21 Tennessee Saturday, then open Atlantic Coast Conference play Dec. 30 at No. 5 North Carolina.

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers host the College of Charleston on Friday and open Sun Belt Conference play Dec. 29 hosting UT Arlington.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins at http://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP . See his work at https://apnews.com/search/jeffrey%20collins

By Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press