Kaminsky ties season high with 24, Hornets top Knicks 109-91

"Well, when Kaminsky was in there he was able to spread them out," New York coach Jeff Hornacek said. "And once he hits his first couple, he's a tough guy to deal with."

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Marvin Williams scored 12 points and Dwight Howard finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte.

Michael Beasley scored 23 points for New York.

"We missed shots we usually make," Knicks forward Lance Thomas said. "We missed a lot of layups at the basket and a bunch of open threes from some of our better shooters on the team.

TIP INS:

Knicks: Forward Kristaps Porzingis missed his second straight game with left knee soreness. Coach Jeff Hornacek said Porzingis went through shootaround Monday morning before the decision was made.... Guard Tim Hardaway Jr., missed his ninth game with a stress injury to his left leg.

Hornets: Monday marked two full weeks that Silas has filled in for Steve Clifford while Clifford continues to deal with an undisclosed health issue. "He's pretty much at where he was a couple weeks ago, so I speak to him every day," Silas said. "...I talked to him yesterday for quite a while and he's kind of still in the same place, trying to figure out what's going on and we're just kind of subbing right now."

SHOOTAROUND DECISION

The decision to sit Porzingis came after Monday morning's shootaround. "It still kind of felt like it did the other night, so we're going to hold him out again," Hornacek said. "... He went through shootaround and kind of did the same routine he did the other day, just to test the different ways that he moves. And he still felt it."

HOME-COURT ADVANTAGE

Monday's win was Charlotte's seventh straight on its home court over the Knicks. New York's last win in Charlotte was in November 2013.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Celtics on Thursday night.

Hornets: Host Raptors on Wednesday night.

___

By Richard Walker, The Associated Press