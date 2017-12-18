Mosby scores 22, leads Alcorn St. past NAIA Blue Mountain

LORMAN, Miss. — A.J. Mosby tied his career high with 22 points and Maurice Howard scored 18 points to help Alcorn State beat NAIA Blue Mountain College 83-56 on Monday night.

Mosby made 9 of 13 from the field with six assists and two steals. Dante Sterling added 11 points and Avery Patterson scored 10 with a career-high tying six assists for Alcorn State (4-8).

Howard hit back-to-back 3-pointers and then made a jumper to spark a 15-2 run that gave the Braves a 23-15 lead midway through the first half. Blue Mountain trimmed its deficit to four points but Patterson answered with a 3 and, a couple minutes later, Sterling scored eight straight points to ignite a 12-0 spurt that pushed the lead into double figures for good just before halftime.

Viktor Lorenzon had 13 points to lead Blue Mountain.