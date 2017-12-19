Shooting for 2: Lakers retire Kobe Bryant's 8 and 24 jerseys

"I thank you for staying loyal to the purple and gold and remaining a Laker for life when it might have been easier for you to leave," Buss added.

Along with Bryant's 33,643 points, the five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star selection also leads the Lakers in games played (1,346), 3-pointers (1,827), steals (1,944) and free throws (8,378). Bryant is the third-leading scorer in league history.

He also was the first player to spend at least 20 seasons with one franchise, and he is widely beloved in Southern California, where he still lives with his family.

"He's everything in this city," said Lakers coach Luke Walton, Bryant's teammate on the last two title teams.

"To play his entire career for one organization, in modern sports, it really doesn't happen very often anymore," Walton added. "To go through two different championship runs, I think the Lakers are such a huge part of this city that people feel connected to him. ... They feel as if they were on that journey with him, with us, and I think that's why there's such a connection."

The Lakers celebrated by closing down the street outside Staples Center and staging a street fair dubbed "Kobeland," complete with a Ferris wheel and many other games and attractions. Thousands of fans crowded into the downtown streets several hours before the game just to appreciate the atmosphere.

The Lakers typically only retire the numbers of players enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Bryant isn't eligible until 2021, but the Lakers decided not to wait for that formality — and for Kobe, they doubled up the honour.

Bryant switched jersey numbers halfway through his career, neatly dividing the eras of his 20 years with the Lakers. The No. 8 Bryant won three NBA titles, and the No. 24 Bryant won two more before retiring in 2016 with a stunning 60-point performance in his farewell game against Utah.

Bryant even scored almost the same number of points in No. 8 (16,777) as he did in No. 24 (16,866).

When pressed to pick his favourite era of his own career, Bryant reluctantly did it.

"If 8 is playing 24 after he just ruptured his Achilles, then it's a problem for 24," Bryant said. "If 24 is playing 8 when he tore his shoulder, it's a problem for No. 8. so it depends. ... It's really, really tough for me. I think 24 was more challenging, and I tend to gravitate to things that are harder to do, and physically for me, it was really hard to get up night in and night out. It was really a grind."

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press