Bulls beat 76ers 117-115 for 6th straight win

Simmons and Saric helped Philadelphia get in position to stop Chicago's win streak in the fourth quarter, up 107-99 with 3:49 left. That's when the Bulls responded with one of the best stretches of their suddenly interesting season.

Lauri Markkanen made a 3-pointer, Mirotic blocked Saric's shot on the other end and Dunn made a tying 3-pointer with 2:46 left — part of a 15-2 spurt for Chicago. Dunn's jumper made it 114-109 with 1:05 remaining.

"We went through a scoring drought," Dunn said. "We just needed to see the ball go in. Lauri, he's a good shooter. We just needed to see one go in, and it ignited that fire."

Simmons had a chance to tie it in the final seconds, but missed wildly and Mirotic grabbed the rebound.

"I knew I was going to take the shot," Simmons said. "Tried to get to the rim, draw a foul, but trying to get a foul in the final quarter of a game like that, you know it's going to be hard. It was a chance to win but it didn't happen."

Richaun Holmes had 14 points and seven rebounds for Philadelphia, which went 14 for 33 from 3-point range. J.J. Redick finished with 12 points.

OFF THE BENCH

David Nwaba put together another solid game for Chicago, scoring 10 points on 3-for-4 shooting. Nwaba, Mirotic and Portis helped the Bulls' reserves outscore their counterparts 49-43.

TIP-INS

76ers: T.J. McConnell had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. ... Philadelphia outrebounded Chicago 47-39.

Bulls: Markkanen returned to the starting lineup after missing three straight games due to back spasms. The rookie missed his first five shots and finished with 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting. ... Mirotic spun Saric around late in the first quarter and then drained a 3-pointer right over him. Mirotic grinned as he ran up the court and the Bulls' bench celebrated.

UP NEXT

Sixers: Host Sacramento on Tuesday night. The Kings have dropped three of four.

Bulls: Host Orlando on Wednesday night. The Bulls beat the Magic 105-83 in Orlando in their first matchup of the season on Nov. 3.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at http://www.twitter.com/jcohenap

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Jay Cohen, The Associated Press