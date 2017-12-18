No. 18 Arizona beats North Dakota State 83-53

The Wildcats had a few defensive breakdowns, and North Dakota State made some difficult shots to keep it close early in the first. The Wildcats began to tighten up defensively midway through the half, and the Bison began clanking shots while failing to score over the final 6:54.

Arizona had some success lobbing the ball over the top into Ayton and Dusan Ristic and scored the final 16 points of the first half to lead 38-22.

Ayton had 13 points by halftime and Trier 10.

Arizona didn't let up in the second half. Ayton scored on an alley-oop on the Wildcats' first possession and Arizona went on an 8-0 run to push the lead to 48-25 in the opening 3 1/2 minutes.

The only letdown for the Wildcats in the second half was Trier's injury, which they hope isn't serious.

"It happened so fast, we don't really know," Arizona's Rawle Alkins said. "We think he's doing well. Time will tell."

BIG PICTURE

North Dakota State was no match for Arizona's size and athleticism, but won't face any teams like the Wildcats in the Summit League.

Arizona did was it was supposed to against a Summit League team to continue its stretch of playing well.

TOUGH SCHEDULING

A trip to McKale Center hasn't been North Dakota State's only difficult game this season.

Before heading to the desert, the Bison played at Southern California, Mississippi State and Stephen F. Austin, losing all three.

"Over the past month or so, we've played some difficult places; probably over-aggressive scheduling on my part," Richman said. "But those are learning opportunities and we've gained some confidence."

ARIZONA'S D

A big reason for Arizona's shaky start to the season was its defence. The D let the Wildcats down in the Bahamas and even in a lopsided win over Long Beach State, Miller lamented his team's defensive effort.

Arizona appears to be locked in on defence now. The Wildcats had a few early breakdowns, but were good the rest of the way, getting out on shooters, rotating well to help and challenging shots at the rim.

"It's not just one person, it's everybody helping and we probably did that better than we have this season," Miller said.

UP NEXT

North Dakota State hosts UNC-Wilmington on Thursday.

Arizona hosts UConn on Thursday.

By John Marshall, The Associated Press